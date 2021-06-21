Chicago Fire host FC Cincinnati in conference action

FC Cincinnati (1-5-1) vs. Chicago Fire (1-6-1)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -217, FC Cincinnati +499, Draw +362; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire face FC Cincinnati in a conference matchup.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home a season ago. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall and 2-10-0 on the road in the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Nicholas Slonina, Gaston Gimenez, Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).