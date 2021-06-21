DC United visits Montreal after 2 straight shutout wins

DC United (4-5-0) vs. CF Montreal (3-3-2)

Montreal; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -102, DC United +224, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United heads into a matchup against Montreal after notching two straight shutout wins.

Montreal compiled an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home games. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall and 3-6-2 on the road a season ago. DC United scored 25 goals last season and recorded 12 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Kamal Miller (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Junior Moreno, Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Jacob Greene (injured), Michael DeShields (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).