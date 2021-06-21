Phoenix takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6; over/under is 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Suns lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the previous matchup 120-114. Devin Booker scored 40 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory and Paul George recorded 34 points in the loss for LA.

The Suns are 30-12 in conference play. Phoenix has a 27-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 9-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference allowing only 107.8 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 10.5 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. Booker is averaging 28.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

George leads the Clippers averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 23.3 points per game and shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Reggie Jackson is averaging 19.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Suns: Averaging 111.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102 points on 42.6% shooting.

Clippers: Averaging 115.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Chris Paul: day to day (covid protocol), Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out for season (back), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee).