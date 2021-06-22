Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

Atlanta Braves (34-37, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-30, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -107, Braves -109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will face off on Tuesday.

The Mets are 15-12 against NL East teams. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .330.

The Braves are 16-19 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 101 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 20, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 1-0. Ian Anderson earned his fifth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Miguel Castro registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 11 home runs and is batting .250.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 70 hits and is batting .290.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .188 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.73 ERA

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Jonathan Villar: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).