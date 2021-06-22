Toronto visits Miami, aims to build on Ryu’s strong outing

Toronto Blue Jays (35-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (31-40, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -114, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu threw seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with four strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Marlins are 16-14 in home games in 2020. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a mark of .332.

The Blue Jays have gone 22-19 away from home. Toronto has slugged .447, good for second in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .671 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-5. Anthony Castro earned his first victory and Randal Grichuk went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Toronto. Yimi Garcia took his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 24 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .671.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .289 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Garrett Cooper: (back), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).