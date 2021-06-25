New York visits Atlanta United FC, looks to avoid 5th consecutive road loss

New York Red Bulls (4-5-0) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-2-5)

Atlanta; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -100, New York +260, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Atlanta United FC looking to avoid its fifth consecutive road loss.

Atlanta United FC put together a 6-13-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-2 in home games. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-5-4 on the road. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Ronald Hernandez, Josef Martinez, Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

New York: Andrew Gutman (injured), Florian Valot (injured), Cristian Casseres Jr, Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).