Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (24-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-36, fourth in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-3, 6.42 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (6-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -285, Orioles +234; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will square off on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 15-18 against the rest of their division. Toronto has hit 111 home runs this season, second in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 25, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Orioles are 10-21 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore has a collective .233 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .312.

The Orioles won the last meeting 6-5. Paul Fry earned his first victory and Austin Hays went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Baltimore. Trent Thornton registered his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 39 extra base hits and is batting .340.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 52 RBIs and is batting .260.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 2-8, .222 batting average, 7.47 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).