Ostapenko tunes up for Wimbledon by winning Eastbourne title

Jelena Ostapenko tuned up for Wimbledon in the best way possible, winning the grass-court tournament at Eastbourne for her first title since 2019 by beating Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 in the final on Saturday.

Ostapenko, a 24-year-old from Latvia, collected the fourth tour-level singles trophy of her career and first on grass.

She won a Grand Slam trophy at the French Open in 2017 and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon the following year.

Ostapenko also was a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2017 and won the girls' title there in 2014. But she lost in the first round there the last time it was played, two years ago, and also had first-round exits at each of this year's first two major tournaments, the Australian Open and French Open.

Play begins at the All England Club on Monday.

“I think I got some confidence and now it's time, probably, to show some good tennis at Wimbledon,” said Ostapenko, who is ranked 43rd and was a wild-card entry at Eastbourne.

This was the first women's final there between two unseeded players since 2013.

Kontaveit, a 25-year-old from Estonia, is ranked 27th. Her record in WTA finals dropped to 1-7.

No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur and No. 3 seed Lorenzo Sonego were scheduled to meet in the Eastbourne men's final later Saturday.