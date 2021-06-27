Luis Castillo strong again as Reds beat Braves 4-1

Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart, right, reacts after tagging out Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia at home plate to end the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) AP

Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Castillo (3-10) permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two while improving to 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in five June starts. The right-hander posted a 7.22 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year.

Winker was 0 for 7 in the series before connecting for his 18th homer in the first. He left in the fifth with a right hip contusion after making a diving attempt for Ronald Acuna Jr.‘s double in the fourth.

Nick Castellanos extended his home hitting streak to 18 games with an RBI double in the third. Joey Votto added an RBI single and the Reds led 3-0. Tyler Stephenson went deep in the eighth.

Atlanta right-hander Ian Anderson (5-4) allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked one in six innings. Anderson pitched six scoreless innings against the Reds in last year’s NL Wild Card series.

The Reds’ defense helped Castillo when Jonathan India threw out Guillermo Heredia trying to score from first on William Contreras’ double to end the sixth.

Stephenson homered off Edgar Santana. It was his third career pinch-hit homer.

Amir Garrett got three outs for his fifth save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka will have season-ending surgery after an MRI revealed a complete re-tear of his right Achilles tendon. Soroka originally tore the tendon on Aug. 3 while covering first base. On May 17, he had exploratory surgery which indicated the tendon was healing properly.

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone, who missed 11 games with right forearm inflammation before returning on Monday, is back on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain. LHP Cionel Perez was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. ... RHP Sonny Gray was scheduled to make a rehab start at Louisville on Saturday. He is expected to rejoin the Reds' rotation soon.

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle, who ranks fifth in the NL with 11.26 strikeouts per nine innings, is looking to improve at Great American Ball Park, where he has a 6.93 ERA in five starts as compared to 2.01 on the road. The Braves have not announced a starter for Sunday.