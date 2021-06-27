Conforto’s sacrifice fly in 9th sends Mets past Phillies 4-3

New York Mets right fielder Billy McKinney (60) scores the game winning run against the Philadelphia Phillies, on a sacrifice fly by Mets fielder Michael Conforto during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) AP

Mets ace Jacob deGrom gave up two runs for the first time this season and New York rallied after he exited, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Saturday on Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

DeGrom’s bid to set the Mets record for the longest scoreless-inning streak fell just short. His run ended at 31 innings on rookie Nick Maton’s RBI single in the second — R.A. Dickey set the team shutout mark of 32 2/3 innings in 2012.

DeGrom allowed three hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one while throwing 88 pitches, his most since tossing 93 against Boston on April 28 in a 1-0 loss.

Edwin Diaz (2-1) earned the victory. Héctor Neris (1-5) took the loss.

BLUE JAYS 12, ORIOLES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk also connected and Toronto rolled past Baltimore.

Guerrero homered during a four-run burst in the third inning that also included Bo Bichette’s RBI double and Hernández’s homer.

Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the fifth and drove in foru runs. Toronto scored four runs apiece in the third, fifth and sixth innings en route to winning its sixth of seven games.

Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins each had two RBIs for Baltimore, which lost for the 15th time in 17 games and dropped its 21st of 22 road games.

Hyun Jin Ryu (7-4) allowed seven hits over 6 2/3 innings, and yielded only two singles through the first six innings.

Keegan Akin (0-4) allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

RAYS 13, ANGELS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles for its fourth straight win.

Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino homered for Tampa Bay. Ji-Man Choi had four hits and drove in two runs.

The Angels have lost five in a row overall.

McClanahan (3-2) allowed three runs and four hits, all in the third inning.

Alex Cobb (5-3) dropped to 0-6 in eight starts against his former team after giving up six runs and six hits in four innings.

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 in six innings, helping Miami beat Kyle Schwarber and Washington.

Thompson (2-2) held Schwarber in check while allowing two runs and three hits in his fourth major league start. Yimi García earned his 12th save in 15 chances.

Patrick Corbin (5-6) allowed five hits and struck out six.

TIGERS 3, ASTROS 1, 1ST GAME

ASTROS 3, TIGERS 2, 2ND GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and Houston rallied past Detroit to split a doubleheader.

After winning the opener and ending the Astros’ 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth of the seven-inning nightcap.

Jose Altuve led off the Astros sixth with a double against reliever Michael Fulmer (4-4). With two outs, Alvarez hit a tying drive into the Houston bullpen. Two pitches later, Correa homered for the lead.

Ryan Pressly struck out the side in the seventh for his 12th save.

Lance McCullers Jr. (5-1) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

In the first game, Zack Short’s first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie for Detroit.

Casey Mize (5-4) improved to 2-0 in his last four starts, giving up one run on six hits and two walks in six innings.

Jose Cisnero pitched the seventh for his third save.

Framber Valdez (4-1) lost for the first time in six starts this season,

CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong hit solo home runs and St. Louis ended a five-game losing streak.

Wainwright (6-5) allowed one run and six hits. He struck out eight and walked one. Alex Reyes had a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 18 opportunities.

JT Brubaker (4-7) gave up three runs on six hits in six innings.

Yadier Molina had two hits and drove in the other St. Louis run.

RANGERS 8, ROYALS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Gibson had a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Joey Gallo hit two massive homers and Texas beat Kansas City, ending more than month-long stretch without winning a series.

Gibson (6-0) allowed only three base runners, on consecutive singles and a walk to start the fifth, before getting out of that bases-loaded jam. He retired the first Royals 12 batters, including five strikeouts in a row,

Kris Bubic (2-3) took the loss.

REDS 4, BRAVES 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading Cincinnati past Atlanta.

Castillo (3-10) permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two. Amir Garrett got three outs for his fifth save.

Winker was 0 for 7 in the series before connecting for his 18th homer in the first. Nick Castellanos extended his home hitting streak to 18 games with an RBI double in the third. Joey Votto added an RBI single and Tyler Stephenson homered in the eighth.

Atlanta right-hander Ian Anderson (5-4) allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked one in six innings.

BREWERS 10, ROCKIES 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave Milwaukee a victory over Colorado.

Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst.

Trevor Story homered for Colorado. Avisaíl García hit one out to left in the seventh inning.

Brad Boxberger (3-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win. Carlos Estévez (2-1) took the loss.