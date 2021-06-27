Gallen scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (46-33, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-2, 2.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -281, Diamondbacks +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Arizona will play on Sunday.

The Padres are 21-15 against NL West teams. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .374.

The Diamondbacks are 7-24 in division matchups. Arizona has hit 70 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 17, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 10-1. Merrill Kelly notched his fourth victory and Escobar went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Arizona. Dinelson Lamet took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 38 extra base hits and is batting .294.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .484.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .282 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .233 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Pierce Johnson: (triceps), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: (finger), Austin Nola: (knee).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).