West Virginia signs forward Jamel King

West Virginia has signed forward Jamel King for the 2021-22 season.

Coach Bob Huggins announced King's signing Monday. King originally signed with New Mexico, which underwent a coaching change.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 23 points and six rebounds per game at Paul Bryant High in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then 16 points and four rebounds the following season at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We think Jamel is a guy with a really bright future,” Huggins said. “He has size, but he also has the agility and skill level of a smaller player on the court. We look forward to him getting to campus this summer.”