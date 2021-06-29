Mark Cavendish posts 31st stage win on Tour return

Britain's Mark Cavendish celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 150.4 kilometers (93.5 miles) with start in Redon and finish in Fougeres, France, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Guillaume Horcajuelo, Pool Photo via AP) AP

Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish sat on the road and cried Tuesday after posting a 31st stage win in the Tour de France on his return to cycling's biggest race following a three-year absence.

Cavendish was not expected to be among the eight riders selected by Deceuninck-Quick Step for the Tour but was a last-minute inclusion in the squad following Sam Bennett’s withdrawal.

Cavendish powered to victory in a mass sprint at the end of the fourth stage in the western Brittany region. He edged Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium.

The 36-year-old Cavendish is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34. Cavendish's previous stage win dated back to 2016.

Cavendish has struggled in recent years, even taking a break from cycling after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus for the second time in 2018. He has enjoyed a resurgence this season, with five stage wins after returning to Deceuninck-Quick Step for the 2021 season.

Bennett was forced to withdraw because of a right knee injury.

Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader's yellow jersey ahead of Wednesday's first time trial.