Colorado hosts Pittsburgh after Marquez’s strong performance

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-49, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-47, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (2-4, 5.05 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -158, Pirates +138; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by German Marquez. Marquez went nine innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with five strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Rockies are 27-16 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Pirates are 13-28 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .351, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 8-0. German Marquez earned his seventh victory and Elias Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Chase De Jong took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 31 extra base hits and is batting .245.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 97 hits and has 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Kyle Freeland: (hamstring), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (hand/wrist).