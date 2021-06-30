Rangers visit the Athletics following Foltynewicz’s strong showing

Texas Rangers (31-48, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-34, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (8-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -204, Rangers +175; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Mike Foltynewicz. Foltynewicz threw seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Oakland.

The Athletics are 15-16 against the rest of their division. Oakland has slugged .410 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .577 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rangers are 11-18 in division games. The Texas offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .274.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Mike Foltynewicz notched his second victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Texas. James Kaprielian registered his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .577.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 29 extra base hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mark Canha: (hip).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).