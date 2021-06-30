Moore hits 3-run HR in 10th, Mariners beat Blue Jays 9-7

Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the tenth inning and the Seattle Mariners held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 on Wednesday night.

Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy (0-1) to left-center, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter.

Drew Steckenrider allowed an RBI leadoff double to Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning but retired the next three batters — two via strikeout — for his second save.

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger hit two-run homers for Seattle. Moore and J.P. Crawford each had three hits and scored twice. Kendall Graveman (2-0) was the winning pitcher.

Seattle held leads of 4-1 and 6-4 but still needed extra innings. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied it at 6 in the eighth with a leadoff homer, Toronto’s first hit since Gurriel had an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Gurriel drove in three and Grichuk added two RBIs for Toronto, which lost for the second time in 10 games.

Anthony Kay entered in the fifth inning and struck out five. At one point, he retired ten straight to keep Seattle from adding to its lead, but the Blue Jays didn’t have a baserunner between Gurriel’s hits.

Seager’s 14th homer capped a four-run second inning which gave Seattle a 4-1 edge, and Haniger snapped a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning with his 18th of the season, a 419-foot shot to left-center.

In the fifth, Toronto trailed 6-5 after Gurriel's single drove in George Springer. Riley Adams then walked to load the bases, but Marcus Semien struck out against JT Chargois to end the threat.

Toronto's Steven Matz, activated before the game after going on the COVID-19 injured list June 13, struggled in the third inning after retiring six of the first seven batters. The first three hitters reached via hits before Matz struck out two straight. Before the second out, however, he was visited by manager Charlie Montoyo and a team trainer. He then allowed Seager’s homer and left the game.

FUTURE IS BRIGHT IN SEATTLE

The three top Mariners prospects according to MLB.com — OFs Julio Rodríguez and Jarred Kelenic and RHP Emerson Hancock — will participate in the MLB Futures Game on July 11.

SWAPPED

Blue Jays RHP Adam Cimber, acquired in a trade Tuesday with Seattle, reported to Toronto and was activated along with Matz. To make room for the two, Toronto optioned RHPs Anthony Castro and Joel Payamps to Triple-A Buffalo. RHP Jeremy Beasley was also designated for assignment.

Seattle activated LHP Marco Gonzales from the paternity list and optioned IF Donovan Walton to Triple-A Tacoma. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Gonzales would start Saturday against Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Cs Danny Jansen (hamstring) and Alejandro Kirk (hip flexor) started rehab assignments with Triple-A Buffalo. Jansen caught Tuesday while Kirk was at DH. Kirk was catching Wednesday as the Bisons hosted Lehigh Valley in their temporary home at Trenton, New Jersey, while the Blue Jays continue their occupancy in Buffalo.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Thursday afternoon with Mariners LHP Yusei Kikuchi (5-3, 3.34 ERA) facing Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (7-4, 3.41).