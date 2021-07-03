Marina Mabrey scores 28 points, Wings beat Sky 100-91

Marina Mabrey tied a career high with 28 points and the Dallas Wings pulled away late to beat the Chicago Sky 100-91 on Friday night.

Mabrey made four of five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first half for the Wings (9-9).

Arike Ogunbowale added 18 points and Allisha Gray had 17 for Dallas, which scored its most points since a 105-102 overtime loss to Seattle on June 4.

Candace Parker had 22 points and Diamond DeShields added 16 points for the Sky (10-9). Courtney Vandersloot had 10 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

The Sky led by 10 in the first quarter and the Wings led by 10 in the third. Chicago retook the lead at 78-76 on Astou Ndour-Fall’s basket with 6:54 left and it stayed a one-possession game until Kayla Thornton gave the Wings a 95-91 lead on a layup with 46.4 seconds left.

The Sky beat Dallas 91-81 in the opener of the two-game series Wednesday.