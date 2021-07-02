Betts keys Dodgers’ 9-run rally in win over Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol, left, third baseman Justin Turner, center, and first baseman Albert Pujols celebrate after recording the last out of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington. The Dodgers won 10-5. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win.

The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning when he grabbed at his hamstring after a single. He hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June.

Starter Julio Urías (10-3) allowed one earned run in six innings.

Scherzer also allowed one earned run in six innings and struck out eight. Left-handed reliever Sam Clay (0-1) found trouble when he replaced Scherzer. Chris Taylor hit a leadoff double, a dribbler by pinch-hitter Albert Pujols scored him, and Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch.

PHILLIES 4, PADRES 3, 10 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brad Miller doubled with one out in the 10th inning to lift Philadelphia over San Diego.

The Phillies blew a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning — their 22nd blown save of the season and eighth in nine games.

Jose Alvarado got the final out of the eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler but allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Ranger Suarez (4-2) allowed a two-run double to Jurickson Profar.

Suarez was better in the 10th, retiring all three batters. That set up Miller, who drove a slider from Austin Adams (2-2) deep to right-center to score Andrew McCutchen.

Wheeler pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings and Milwaukee extended its win streak to 10 games.

Houser (5-5) allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August.

Willy Adames had three hits for the Brewers, and his 13th home run of the season in the first inning off JT Brubaker (4-8) gave Milwaukee a lead it never came close to relinquishing.

Pittsburgh has dropped five straight, scoring all of six runs in the process.

BLUE JAYS 11, RAYS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball for Toronto.

George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12.

Manoah (2-0) allowed only Francisco Mejía’s bloop double with one out in the sixth and then clean singles by Wander Franco and Joey Wendle in the seventh.

Tampa Bay starter Luis Patiño (1-2) was tagged for six runs in the first two innings. The Rays dropped their fourth straight.

REDS 2, CUBS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and Cincinnati handed Chicago its seventh straight loss.

The Reds' Sonny Gray struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.

Josh Osich (1-0) got one out for the win, and Heath Hembree worked the ninth for his second save.

The Cubs wasted a solid start by Alec Mills (3-2), who breezed through the first five innings.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn homered and made two key defensive plays in left field as Chicago defeated Detroit for its fifth straight victory.

Lance Lynn (8-3) allowed one run on four hits and five walks in six innings, striking out nine.

Chicago, which leads the AL Central, has won nine of 11 against the Tigers this season — including five in a row.

Pitching as an opener to limit his workload, Casey Mize (5-5) gave up two runs in three innings.

Vaughn and Gavin Sheets homered in a five-run ninth as the White Sox scored at least seven times for the fifth consecutive game.