Lightning’s Erik Cernak much more seasoned in third playoff run

TAMPA, Fla. — When former Lightning forward Ryan Callahan looks at this year’s postseason lineup for Tampa Bay, the gritty third line led by Yanni Gourde immediately catches his attention.

But his eyes have continued to roam to the Lightning’s blue line — specifically to defenseman Erik Cernak, a player Callahan said probably doesn’t get the notoriety he deserves.

“I love the way he plays,” Callahan said. “He’s a hard-nosed guy, he blocks everything out there. He’s just a thorn in your side to play against in the playoffs.”

Callahan’s not wrong. Cernak, at 24 years old with only three years of experience in the league, has added a lot to Tampa Bay’s blue line in a short time.

Oftentimes, though, it’s hard for him to stand out against defensemen greats like Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh and rising star Mikhail Sergachev.

“Watching (Cernak) this year, especially, he’s one of those defensemen you’re like, ‘I don’t want to be on the ice with him. I know he’s going to finish me, I know he’s going to punish me,’ ” Callahan said. “He kind of goes under the radar because he’s not putting the puck in the net, but without him, that’s a big piece of why they’ve been so successful, is having that deep, deep D-core.”

Through 19 games this postseason, Cernak is second among Lightning defensemen in points (10), behind Hedman (18).

It’s even more impressive given Cernak had only four points through 25 games last year en route to the Stanley Cup. In this year’s run he’s fourth among Tampa Bay blueliners in average time on ice (19:50), behind Hedman (24:31), McDonagh (22:44) and Sergachev (21:59).

It’s safe to say few knew what kind of potential Cernak had back in 2017 when then-general manager Steve Yzerman traded fan-favorite goaltender Ben Bishop to the Kings for Cernak (a prospect), backup goalie Peter Budaj and a pair of picks (one in the seventh-round and a conditional).

Now it appears that trade has paid dividends.

In the Stanley Cup Final opener against Montreal on Monday, Cernak scored his first career playoff goal. It also helped set the tone in the team’s 5-1 win.

“Cerny has taken a huge step this year, even more so than in years past,” said McDonagh, who skates with Cernak in the second defensemen pairing. “He has an understanding that he has an ability to make those kinds of (offensive plays) happen. He’s such a great skater, has a great vision out there and a big shot, as well.”

And it’s not just on the ice where people have seen Cernak’s confidence in his game flourish. The front office sees it, too.

General manager Julien BriseBois said the coaching staff feels confident placing him in any situation against any player, knowing he can get the job done, which has added “tremendous value to the team.”

It’s why it was critical for BriseBois and the front office to find a way to re-sign him (as well as Sergachev and Anthony Cirelli) in the offseason. The team knows he is one of the key pieces in this franchise’s future on the ice.

Cernak plays on the team’s top penalty-kill unit with McDonagh and forwards Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman. He’s not afraid to sacrifice his body when needed, either, if it means keeping a lead or preventing an opposing goal.

This postseason, Cernak has logged 56 hits (with a playoff game high of nine in Tampa Bay’s Game 3 overtime loss to Carolina) and blocked 23 shots. He’s also taken 33 shots on goal.

“The best thing about him is he doesn’t, you know, force plays or force things to happen offensively,” McDonagh said. “He lets the game come to him there, and for him to step up in Game 1 of the finals and find a way to get a goal, that’s a great moment for him and I’m sure there’ll be many more to come.”

Since Cernak hit the ice in 2018, McDonagh has been a huge help to his growth as “one of the best defensemen,” teaching him the ways of the game. Cernak said he couldn’t ask for a better partner, especially since McDonagh “makes (him) doing (his) job much easier.” Their bond has grown stronger, too.

It’s a big part of why Cernak feels more comfortable in his skates this year.

Since his NHL debut, Cernak has gotten a good grasp on what it takes to be a consistent NHL player game-in and game-out.

“I’m always focusing on my D-zone and being good in our zone, winning battles and being physical,” Cernak said. “And here in Tampa, everyone’s helping each other.”

At the start of the postseason, McDonagh said he noticed his partner talking a lot more on the ice and helping his teammates with what he sees, letting them know where he is and if he’s open.

Hedman has noticed Cernak’s growth, too, calling him a “beast on the ice.”

“It’s fun to watch Cerny develop into the player he is,” Hedman said. “And he’s still young and still improving.”