Pivetta scheduled to start for Boston against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (43-44, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-35, first in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.53 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-3, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -123, Phillies +105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Philadelphia will square off on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 28-18 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Phillies are 19-28 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Phillies won the last meeting 11-2. Bailey Falter notched his first victory and Segura went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Martin Perez took his fifth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 22 home runs and is batting .286.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 55 RBIs and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .265 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (quad), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (ankle).