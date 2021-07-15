Montreal hosts FC Cincinnati in conference matchup

FC Cincinnati (3-5-3) vs. CF Montreal (5-3-4)

Montreal; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +106, FC Cincinnati +240, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal faces FC Cincinnati in conference play.

Montreal put together an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home games. Montreal scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Allan Cruz, Zico Bailey (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Calvin Harris (injured).