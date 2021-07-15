Sports
Inter Miami CF aims to break 5-game skid with victory over New York
Inter Miami CF (2-7-2) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-5-2)
Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -126, Inter Miami CF +344, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF looks to end a five-game skid with a victory over New York.
The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall a season ago while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.
Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall a season ago while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).
Inter Miami CF: Robbie Robinson (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Sami Fouad Guediri (injured).
Comments