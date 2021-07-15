Inter Miami CF aims to break 5-game skid with victory over New York

Inter Miami CF (2-7-2) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-5-2)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -126, Inter Miami CF +344, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF looks to end a five-game skid with a victory over New York.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall a season ago while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall a season ago while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Robbie Robinson (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Sami Fouad Guediri (injured).