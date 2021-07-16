Sports

McLaren boss to miss British GP after positive virus test

The Associated Press

SILVERSTONE, England

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown will miss the British Grand Prix this week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The British team said its preparations for the Formula One race at Silverstone on Sunday will not be affected.

Driver Lando Norris, who contracted the virus while in Dubai in January, and teammate Daniel Ricciardo, were not considered to be among Brown's close contacts.

"McLaren Racing confirmed today that three team members, including CEO Zak Brown, tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's rigorous testing programme before the British Grand Prix. Neither of our drivers are close contacts.

"All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines. The team’s operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected.”

