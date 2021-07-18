Lawless Shadow declared Meadowlands Pace winner after DQ

Lawless Shadow was declared the winner of the $700,000 Meadowlands Pace for 3-year-old pacers after Charlie May was disqualified Saturday night for interference in the final turn at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

Charlie May was first across the finish line ahead of Lawless Shadow and favorite Perfect Sting in 1:48.3 over a rain-soaked “good” track but placed ninth after interfering with Rockyroad Hanover while coming three-wide heading to the stretch.

Lawless Shadow was elevated to first, with Perfect Sting second and Southwind Gendry third.

Lawless Shadow, driven by Mark MacDonald, won for the fourth time in seven races this year and eighth time in 16 career starts. Trained by Ian Moore, the colt has earned $638,604 for owners Moore, R G McGroup Ltd., Frank Cannon and former Montreal Canadiens star Serge Savard. He was bred by Seelster Farms.

It was the first Meadowlands Pace win for Moore and MacDonald.

Sent off at 5-1, Lawless Shadow paid $12.40, $5.20, and $3.40.