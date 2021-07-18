Marlins-Phillies game suspended in 10th inning due to rain

Grounds crew members cover the field during a rain delay in the 10th inning of a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) AP

The game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night was suspended due to rain with no outs in the top of the 10th inning.

The game will resume at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, followed by the regularly scheduled series finale.

The Phillies appeared headed to their ninth win in 13 games before the Marlins tied it with a pair of runs in the ninth off Ranger Suárez, who blew his first save in his fourth chance since being elevated to the closer role.

Starling Marte led off the ninth with a single to right, and Jesús Aguilar followed by driving an 85 mph changeup into the seats in left field.

“That changed the game right there,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Miami’s defense preserved the tie in the bottom of the ninth. Miguel Rojas made an excellent play, ranging to his left, on Travis Jankowski’s hard grounder up the middle for the second out. Then, Monte Harrison ended the frame with a stellar diving grab of pinch-hitter Luke Williams’ liner to right field.

Jon Berti was leading off the 10th when rain halted the contest for the second time. After nearly an hour delay with heavy rain, thunder and lightning, the Phillies announced the suspension.

The Phillies took advantage of Rojas’ fielding error at shortstop in the first inning to score a pair of runs.

Bryce Harper reached on Rojas’ miscue, putting runners on first and third with one out. Andrew McCutchen’s sacrifice fly scored Jean Segura on what should have been the third out. Rhys Hoskins then drove home Harper with a double to the gap in right-center.

One day after having to sit out the second game of a doubleheader due to dehydration, Harper could be seen being treated with a cold towel after returning to the dugout on another hot, muggy evening in Philadelphia that began with a game-time temperature of 88 degrees.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez pitched five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two, to bounce back from two straight poor outings. He batted in the bottom of the fifth, but didn’t return to the mound after a 25-minute rain delay stopped play in the bottom of the fifth.

Hector Neris, demoted from the closer’s role prior to the All-Star break, followed and pitched two scoreless innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks. Archie Bradley tossed a scoreless eighth before Suarez took over.

Zach Thompson, a 27-year-old rookie making his fifth career start, went four innings and gave up those two unearned runs on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Five Marlins relievers -- John Curtiss, Anthony Bender, Anthony Bass, Dylan Floro and Richard Bleier -- allowed four hits in four scoreless innings.

“The bullpen did a tremendous job,” Mattingly said.

Velasquez had a 14.04 ERA in his previous two outings, giving up 15 hits in 8⅓ innings.

The Phillies were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and missed out on great chances to score in the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (strained right rotator cuff) was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 14. He felt something while throwing long toss on Saturday, Mattingly said.

Phillies: RHP Connor Brogdon was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL. He was placed there prior to Sunday’s game against Boston for contact tracing after 3B Alec Bohm tested positive.

UP NEXT

All-Star RHP Zack Wheeler (6-5, 2.26) will start for the Phillies on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the four-game series. Lopez was scheduled to start for Miami before being placed on the injured list. The Marlins haven’t announced his replacement.