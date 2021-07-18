Burnes scheduled to start for Brewers at Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (55-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-44, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.26 ERA, .90 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +119, Brewers -136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Willy Adames and the Brewers will take on the Reds Sunday.

The Reds are 23-22 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .413 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a .583 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Brewers are 28-18 on the road. Milwaukee is slugging .381 as a unit. Willy Adames leads the team with a slugging percentage of .479.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Jandel Gustave earned his first victory and Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Sean Doolittle registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker ranks second on the Reds with 37 extra base hits and is batting .293.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 17 home runs and is slugging .463.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (rib cage), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Brewers: Devin Williams: (elbow), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).