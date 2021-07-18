Diaz homers during 7th-inning rally, Rays beat Braves 7-5

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers against an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Yandy Diaz homered during a four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5 on Sunday.

The Rays trailed 3-0 after four innings and 4-3 before completing their 28th come-from-behind win to win two of three in the series.

Joey Wendle singled and scored on Kevin Kiermaier's double off A.J. Minter (1-4) to tie it at 4 in the seventh. After Kiermaier stole third base, Austin Meadows' sacrifice fly to gave Tampa Bay the lead.

Diaz added to the lead with his two-run homer off Luke Jackson.

Wander Franco’s third homer in the sixth off Braves starter Drew Smyly made it 3-all.

Tampa Bay starter Rich Hill allowed three runs in four innings. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs (5-1) gave up one hit while recording two outs. Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his fifth save, including two in the series.

Ozzie Albies doubled home Freddie Freeman in the first to put Atlanta ahead 1-0.

The Braves added two runs in the fourth. Guillermo Heredia hit an RBI double and following an infield hit by Smyly when Hill didn't cover first base, Joc Pederson's bases-loaded groundout drove in a run for a 3-0 lead.

Kiermaier caught a long drive by Dansby Swanson before crashing into the center-field wall to end the fourth.

Meadows' sacrifice fly drove in one run in Tampa Bay's two-run fifth. Brandon Lowe led off the inning with a single and scored from third on a wild pitch from Smyly.

Veteran catcher Stephen Vogt, acquired by Atlanta from the Arizona Diamondbacks late Friday night for minor league first baseman Mason Berne, drove in a run and got three hits in his Braves debut.

The recently acquired Pederson drove in two runs with two hits in his second start as the Braves' right fielder and leadoff hitter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays manager Kevin Cash said RHP Chris Archer (right forearm tightness) showed encouraging velocity in Saturday's minor league rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Durham. Archer allowed two runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings. He had two strikeouts. “He had a good fastball, good velocity ... and he showed a slider at times that was a Chris Archer slider.”

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (6-3, 4.30) will try to extend his streak of 12 appearances, including nine starts, without a loss when the Rays open a home series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Yarbrough's last loss came on April 30 against Houston.

Braves: Rookie LHP Kyle Muller (1-2, 3.45) is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start when Atlanta opens a three-game series against Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.09) and the San Diego Padres on Monday night. The Braves were expected to officially announce their starter following Sunday's game.