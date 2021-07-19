Greinke expected to start for the Astros against the Indians

Cleveland Indians (47-43, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (56-38, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-4, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -230, Indians +193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians travel to take on the Houston Astros on Monday.

The Astros are 29-19 on their home turf. Houston is slugging .433 as a unit. Yordan Alvarez leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Indians are 23-24 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Blake Taylor secured his first victory and Chas McCormick went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Emmanuel Clase took his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez leads the Astros with 56 RBIs and is batting .283.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 39 extra base hits and 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .183 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Indians: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Brooks Raley: (health and safety protocols), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Zack Greinke: (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).