Pivetta, Red Sox to face Stripling, Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (56-38, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-42, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -128, Red Sox +110; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will face off on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 22-20 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 140 home runs as a team this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 31, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 28-19 in road games. Boston has slugged .436 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .564.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Matt Barnes earned his third victory and Alex Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Rafael Dolis took his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 108 hits and has 60 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 22 home runs and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (quad), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring).