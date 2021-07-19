Renfroe’s slam leads 6 HRs as Red Sox rout Blue Jays 13-4

Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam, Kiké Hernández drove in three runs with two homers and the Boston Red Sox snapped a two-game losing streak with a 13-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Rookie Jarren Duran hit his first major league homer, Dylan Santana and Rafael Devers also went yard, and J.D. Martinez broke out of a slump with four hits as the Red Sox improved their AL-leading road record to 29-19.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta (8-4) allowed four runs on 11 hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Toronto used eight pitchers and had its five-game win streak halted.

Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling gave up six runs on four hits and two walks while getting only one out in his first appearance this season that didn’t extend into at least the fourth inning.

Cavan Biggio homered for the Blue Jays during a four-run rally in the fourth inning. Teoscar Hernandez, Randal Grichuk and Bo Bichette also drove in runs.

ORIOLES 6, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie right-hander Spenser Watkins gave up one run in six innings as Baltimore tied a season high with its third consecutive win.

The 28-year old Watkins (2-0) scattered four hits, walked two and struck out seven.

Cole Sulser, Paul Fry and Tyler Wells completed the five-hitter.

Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander, Kelvin Gutierrez, Austin Hays and Pat Valaika drove in runs in the win.

Ryan Yarbrough (6-4) allowed six runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. He was 5-0 in his previous 12 outings dating to April 30.

TIGERS 14, RANGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in five runs, including a bases-loaded double in a four-run fifth inning, and Detroit blanked Texas.

The Rangers have lost six straight, the last three by a combined score of 29-0.

Tigers starter Casey Mize was only expected to pitch three innings as the team tries to limit his workload. However, when he retired the first nine hitters, he came back out for the fourth, allowing one single. He struck out four. Joe Jiménez (4-1) got the win in relief.

Kyle Gibson (7-1) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and two walks in five-plus innings.

Akil Baddoo had a two-run homer, finished with four RBIs and scored three times.

NATIONALS 18, MARLINS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jon Lester pitched seven scoreless innings and homered, Juan Soto hit a pair of home runs and Washington routed Miami.

Lester (3-4) allowed six hits while striking out seven without a walk. Lester hit his fourth career homer and added a single for his fourth career multi-hit game.

Soto continued his torrid post-All Star game pace, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. He’s 10-for-17 (.588) with five homers and 11 RBIs in four games since the break.

Trea Turner drove in four runs with a homer and a triple and Tres Barerra hit his first career homer for Washington.

Miguel Rojas had a home run among his three hits for the Marlins, who lost their third straight.

Ross Detwiler (1-1) started the bullpen game for Miami and was lifted with no outs in the second after allowing eight runs on seven hits, four of them home runs.

TWINS 3, WHITE SOX 2, 8 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

WHITE SOX 5, TWINS 3, 2ND GAME

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a game-ending three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, giving Chicago split in a doubleheader with Minnesota.

Minnesota won the opener in eight innings, but the White Sox avoided a sweep when Sheets turned on a 3-1 fastball from Twins ace José Berrios and drove it deep to right for his fifth home run. Berrios (7-4) entered the seventh having allowed only two hits — solo shots by José Abreu and Yoán Moncada — before Brian Goodwin led off with a single and Berrios hit Andrew Vaughn with a pitch.

A wild pitch moved the runners up, then Sheets connected to win the game for Chicago.

Aaron Bummer (2-4) pitched a scoreless seventh for the White Sox.

Mitch Garver homered in his first two at-bats of the nightcap.

The White Sox have won eight of 10.

In the first game, Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth after tying the game with a solo homer in the sixth. Jorge Polanco added an RBI single in the eighth as Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Duffey (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh, working around two walks, for the win.

Tim Anderson homered for the third straight game and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16 before sitting out the second game.