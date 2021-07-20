Grossman homers, Tigers top punchless Rangers for 5 in row

Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase homered as the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to five games with a rain-delayed 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Rangers have lost seven straight and been outscored 43-3 in five games since the All-Star break. They were shut out in the previous three before Tuesday.

Tarik Skubal (6-8) got the win, giving up one run and four hits in six innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Three relievers finished for the Tigers. Gregory Soto struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save.

Dane Dunning (3-7) allowed three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The game started 2 hours, 10 minutes late due to thunderstorms in the area.

The Rangers appeared likely to end their scoring drought in the first inning, putting runners on first and third with one. But then Joey Gallo popped out and the Tigers foiled a double-steal attempt when first baseman Jonathan Schoop's throw got Eli White at the plate.

Instead, Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the first on Grossman's homer over the out-of-town scoreboard in right-center field.

The Rangers tied it in the fifth on Andy Ibanez's RBI double, ending their scoreless streak at 27 innings — their longest since a 28-inning drought in July 1972.

Haase made it 2-1 in the bottom of the inning, hitting his 14th homer. Schoop added an RBI single off Jay Sborz, and Harold Castro gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead with a run-scoring single in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Tigers announced before the game that RHP Spencer Turnbull will undergo Tommy John surgery this month. Turnbull, who no-hit the Seattle Mariners on May 19, is expected to miss the rest of this season and most of 2022.

WATER DELIVERY

Tigers INF Niko Goodrum, LHP Ian Krol and OF Akil Baddoo delivered 275 cases of water to the residents of Flint, about an hour north of Comerica Park. The city has been dealing with lead-tainted water since 2014.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their four-game series Wednesday, with Texas starter Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.20 ERA) facing a Tigers opener to be announced later.