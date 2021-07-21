Live Updates: Seattle Kraken set to build team through tonight’s NHL Expansion Draft

4:45 p.m.

The Seattle Kraken begin building its team with picks in the NHL Expansion Draft starting tonight at 5 p.m. Follow here for live updates as the picks progress. You can watch the draft on ESPN2. Seattle will also have the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft that runs July 23-24.

5:10 p.m.

The Kraken have made their first pick in franchise history. Here it is:

Boston Bruins



Pick: Jeremy Lauzon



Position: Defenseman



Cap hit: $850,000

Lauzon played three seasons in the NHL for former Providence Bruins head coach Jay Leach, who is now an assistant coach for the Kraken. Lauzon, 24, is signed through the 2021-22 season and is eligible to be a restricted free agent next summer. He played in 41 games for the Bruins last season, averaging 19 minutes per game and finishing with eight points.

5:13 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres



Pick: Will Borgen



Position: Defenseman



Cap hit: RFA

The 24-year-old Borgen is inexperienced at the NHL level — he’s played in just 14 games and hasn’t registered a point — but will certainly intrigue the Kraken’s developmental staff. A fourth-round pick of the Sabres in 2015, Borgen represented the United States at the 2016 World Junior Championships. He had three assists in seven games as Team USA won bronze.

5:21 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings



Pick: Dennis Cholowski



Position: Defenseman



Cap hit: Free agent

Cholowski, 24, was taken No. 20 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. He played 52 games with the Red Wings in 2018-19, finishing seven goals and nine assists. But since then, he’s had trouble finding a consistent spot on Detroit’s roster. He’s spent most of his time with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. He’s played. in104 NHL games.

5:24 p.m.

Florida Panthers



Pick: Chris Driedger



Position: Goalie



Cap hit: $3.5 million

Driedger, 27, went 14-6-3 in 23 games for the Panthers in 2020-21 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average. He was selected 76th overall by the Ottawa Senators 2012.

Montreal Canadiens



Pick: Cale Fleury



Position: Defenseman



Cap hit: RFA

Fleury, 22, was taken by Montreal in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Fleury played all of the 2020-21 in the AHL. He played 41 games in the NHL for the Canadiens in 2019-20, scoring one goal.

5:27 p.m.

Ottawa Senators



Pick: Joey Daccord



Position: Goalie



Cap hit: UFA

A seventh-round selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Daccord developed as a prospect with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, and Arizona State University. The 24-year-old played in eight games for Ottawa in 2020-21, posting an .897 save percentage for suffering an injury in March.

Tampa Bay Lightning



Pick: Yanni Gourde



Position: Center



Cap hit: $5.167 million

Gourde, 29, was a key piece of both of Tampa Bay’s Stanley Cup teams. He centered a two-way line alongside Blake Coleman and Barlcay Goodrow. Gourde finished the 2020-21 season with 17 goals and 36 points in 56 games. He had six goals and one assist in the playoffs. In 2019-20, Gourde had 10 goals and 30 points in 70 regular-season games.