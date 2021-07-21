Sports

When will the Seattle Kraken play their first home game?

Start the countdown, Seattle Kraken fans.

As the NHL’s newest franchise made its picks in Wednesday’s expansion draft, the team also announced it will play its home opener against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 23.

The Kraken will start the season on the road on Oct. 12 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, according to NHL.com’s Danny Webster.

The NHL will announce the complete 2021-22 season schedule Thursday night.

This story will be updated.

Follow more of our reporting on Seattle Kraken
See all stories
Profile Image of Lauren Kirschman
Lauren Kirschman
Lauren Kirschman is the UW Huskies beat writer for The News Tribune. She previously covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for PennLive.com. A Pennsylvania native and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, she also covered college athletics for the Beaver County Times from 2012-2016.
  Comments  

Basketball

Heat’s Tyler Herro ‘done listening’ to trade rumors as he keeps focus on offseason program

July 21, 2021 6:26 PM

College Sports

You can call him Nick, but ‘GOAT’ fits Saban better

July 21, 2021 6:18 PM

Sports

Rolovich won’t attend Pac-12 event due to vaccine mandate

July 21, 2021 6:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service