When will the Seattle Kraken play their first home game?

Start the countdown, Seattle Kraken fans.

As the NHL’s newest franchise made its picks in Wednesday’s expansion draft, the team also announced it will play its home opener against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 23.

The Kraken will start the season on the road on Oct. 12 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, according to NHL.com’s Danny Webster.

The NHL will announce the complete 2021-22 season schedule Thursday night.

This story will be updated.