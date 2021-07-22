Sports

Chicago Fire host Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto FC (2-8-4) vs. Chicago Fire (3-8-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC takes on the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home in the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 39.

Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road games. Toronto FC averaged 1.5 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).

Toronto FC: Eriq Zavaleta, Quentin Westberg (injured), Ayo Akinola, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Kemar Lawrence, Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

  Comments  

Sports

NFL’s meanest man? Ed Sprinkle’s family tries to debunk myth

July 22, 2021 12:09 AM

Sports

Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after 8-year career

July 22, 2021 12:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service