San Jose faces Houston after 3 straight draws

The Associated Press

Houston Dynamo (3-4-7) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-7-4)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose faces Houston after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Earthquakes compiled an 8-9-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home games. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago and recorded 26 assists.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 1-7-5 in road games. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Houston won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Matt Bersano (injured), Jackson Yueill, Tommy Thompson (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured).

Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, Ariel Lassiter, Nico Lemoine (injured), Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia.

