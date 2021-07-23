Buksa leads New England into matchup with Montreal after 2-goal game

CF Montreal (6-4-4) vs. New England Revolution (9-3-3)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -258, Montreal +644, Draw +390; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Adam Buksa leads New England into a matchup with Montreal following a two-goal performance against Inter Miami CF.

The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-3-5 at home. New England scored 33 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 29.

Montreal went 8-13-2 overall a season ago while going 4-5-1 on the road. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Tajon Buchanan, Luis Caicedo (injured), Matt Turner.

Montreal: Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured), Kiki Struna (injured), Romell Quioto.