Seattle Kraken select Matthew Beniers with No. 2 pick in NHL entry draft

The Seattle Kraken made Matthew Beniers their first NHL entry draft pick in franchise history on Friday night.

The Kraken took Beniers — a 6-foot-2, 175-pound center who plays for the University of Michigan — with the No. 2 overall pick. Beniers scored 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games during his first college season, which led first-time NHL Draft-eligible players. He was also named to the Big Ten’s All-Rookie team.

“Beniers … should become a fan favorite quickly in Seattle because of how hard he plays in all areas of the ice,” NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman wrote before the draft. “He is an outstanding skater who is as relentless on the forecheck as he is on the backcheck.”

Ranked sixth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting Services, Beniers was widely considered one of the top three players in the draft. He was the youngest player for the United States at the IIHF World Championship in May and the United States’ gold-medal team at the World Junior Championships.

Tony Ferrari of Dobber Prospects called Beniers “the most complete forward” in the draft.

“Beniers has been a monster with the Michigan Wolverines,” Ferrari wrote. “He affects the game in so many ways from scoring at an impressive rate to turning play around in his own zone. Beniers is an incredibly intelligent and cerebral player who attacks the opponents at their weaknesses.”

The Buffalo Sabres took Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick.

