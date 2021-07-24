Seahawks camp focuses on Adams’ contract, Waldron’s offense

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (12-5)

CAMP SITE: Renton, Washington

LAST YEAR: Thanks to a big start of the season from QB Russell Wilson and WR DK Metcalf and a defense that improved throughout the year, the Seahawks won the NFC West for the first time since 2016. But the offensive outburst early sputtered during the second half of the schedule and collapsed in the first round of the playoffs, losing at home to division rival Los Angeles. It led to an offseason of change and some turmoil within the franchise that on the surface seems to have settled.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: G Gabe Jackson, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., WR D’Wayne Eskridge, DT Al Woods, CB Tre Brown, TE Gerald Everett, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: CB Shaquill Griffin, WR David Moore, RB Carlos Hyde, TE Greg Olsen, LB K.J. Wright, DT Jarran Reed, CB Quinton Dunbar, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

CAMP NEEDS: Hello, Jamal Adams. The contract situation with the Seahawks' do-everything safety will be in the spotlight and whether a long-term deal can be reached that keeps Adams tied to Seattle beyond this season. Most position battles seem settled, but there is the question whether Darrell Taylor can be a starting strongside linebacker or will the Seahawks need to make a late pitch to Wright about a possible return for an 11th season? Offensively, it will all be about the differences Waldron is bringing in style and scheme and how it fits with Wilson and the rest of Seattle’s personnel.

KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: On the surface cornerback seems settled, but it will be an area to watch. The Seahawks spent free agent and draft capital to bring in Witherspoon and Brown to compete with D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers for starting roles. The expectation has been for Witherspoon and Reed to end up the starters, but Brown was impressive during offseason workouts.

EXPECTATIONS: This feels like a massive training camp and season for the future of the Seahawks under Pete Carroll. There was enough discontent between Wilson and the team that a divorce nearly happened, and next offseason a separation becomes even more possible because of salary cap structure. If Waldron’s offense fits for Wilson and the Seahawks win, the relationship is likely to continue. If there is a plateau or even regression, then changes could be in order. That could mean likely a massive overhaul for the oldest coach in the league who has a burning desire to get back to another championship game.

