Sports
Gustavo Bou scores twice to lift Revs past Montreal, 2-1
Gustavo Bou scored twice for his second multi-goal game and the New England Revolution beat Montreal 2-1 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.
Bou, ripped a right-footer from well outside the area that bounced off the crossbar — twice — and into the net to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 31-year old scored again, his eighth goal in the last nine games, to make it 2-0 in the 73rd.
He also scored twice against Orlando City in the 2020 playoffs,
The Revolution (10-3-3) won for the third time in eight days. They lead all of MLS with 33 points this season — one more than Western Conference-leading Seattle, which played Sunday night at home against Sporting Kansas City.
Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal (6-5-4) in the 79th minute.
NEW YORK CITY FC 5, ORLANDO CITY 0
NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored in the 40th minute and New York City FC added four second-half goals to rout Orlando City.
Medina ran onto a ball tapped to him by Valentín Castellanos and ripped a rising left-footer into the top of the net for New York City (7-5-2). Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Maximiliano Moralez, Malte Amundsen and Castellanos added goals.
Orlando City is 7-4-4.
D.C. UNITED 1, RED BULLS 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored for the second consecutive game to help D.C. United beat New York.
D.C. United (6-7-2) did not concede a goal for the first time since a 0-0 tie with Montreal on June 23 — the last of three consecutive shutouts.
Julian Gressel won a ball from defender Amro Tarek in the attacking third, raced down the right side and rolled a cross to Kamara for a side-footed first-timer from near the penalty spot in the 27th minute.
The Red Bulls dropped to 5-6-3.
UNION 1, INTER MIAMI 1, TIE
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 85th minute to give Philadelphia the tie with Inter Miami.
Philadelphia (6-4-6), which had lost back-to-back games, is winless in its last four.
Quinn Sullivan’s cross was deflected by goalkeeper Nick Marsman but Przybylko was waiting near the far post for the empty-netter from point-blank range.
Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal for Miami (2-8-3) in the 71st minute.
Comments