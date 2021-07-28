Reds acquire reliever Givens from Rockies for prospects

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mychal Givens works against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

The Cincinnati Reds added more help for their struggling bullpen by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in exchange for two pitching prospects.

The Rockies got right-hander Case Williams and right-hander Noah Davis, the Reds’ 26th-rated prospect.

On Tuesday night, the Reds acquired relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson from the New York Yankees for a player to be named.

The 31-year-old Givens, who is due to be a free agent after the season, has a 2.73 ERA and 27.4% strikeout rate in 29 2/3 innings for Colorado.

The 19-year-old Williams heads back to the team that picked him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He was traded to the Reds last November in the deal that also brought right-hander Jeff Hoffman to Cincinnati.

Williams has pitched for the low-A Daytona Tortugas this season, posting a 5.55 ERA. The 24-year-old Davis is 3-6 with a 3.60 ERA in 13 starts with the high-A Dayton Dragons.