Vancouver Whitecaps face Minnesota United FC in conference play

Minnesota United FC (6-5-4) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-5)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +287, Minnesota United FC -120, Draw +292; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC visits the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall and 6-5-0 at home a season ago. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall and 4-4-4 on the road in the 2020 season. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Franco Fragapane (injured), Michael Boxall (injured), Dayne St Clair.