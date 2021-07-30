Russell Wilson perfectly to Gerald Everett ends imperfect day 2 of Seahawks training camp

New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron directs quarterback Russell Wilson during Seattle Seahawks practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Complex in Renton, Washington, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Russell Wilson began his second practice of Seahawks training camp like Jamal Adams and Duane Brown remained.

Off.

Normally impeccably precise, Wilson uncharacteristically misfired to surprised receivers during the first half of Thursday’s warm practice in front of about 1,000 fans along Lake Washington.

In a drill with no defensive backs, the quarterback seemed to misjudge the speed of newly signed free agent Darece Roberson on his go route down the left sideline. Roberson slowed and waited for Wilson’s underthrown, highly lofted pass to reach him 40-plus yards down the field.

On Wilson’s next throw, DK Metcalf was zooming down the opposite sideline. Wilson underthrew Seattle’s starring wide out from the last two seasons, too. Wilson looked back up the field after Metcalf caught the ball, as if in wonder.

The mishaps for QBs and receivers often indicative of July continued when the offense went 11 on 11 against the defense for the first times Thursday.

Wilson’s first pass of that scrimmage was low to Metcalf on a 10-12-yard out route. The ball clanged off the hands of Metcalf, who set the team record with 1,303 yards receiving last season.

The crowd groaned.

Backup Geno Smith, who practiced fully a day after pulling up following a scramble play and did not finish the opening workout of camp, was shaking his head moments later. His throw in 11 on 11 on a seam route down the right hash marks overshot open tight end Colby Parkinson. That’s hard to do; Parkinson is 6 feet, 7 inches tall.

Then Ahkello Witherspoon broke hard on Wilson’s throw to Tyler Lockett, leaped and knocked down the pass near the right sideline.

Witherspoon, the former starter for San Francisco, was the second left cornerback Thursday behind former Packers starter Damrious Randall. It was vice versa Wednesday.

But by the end of practice, Wilson was back to normal.

Impeccably accurate.

New tight end Gerald Everett ran an out-and-up route outside left on linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven toward the goal line. Wilson’s throw was perfect. It lofted over Burr-Kirven, then over Everett’s shoulder onto his hands. Everett tumbled onto the sideline boundary of the goal line as the side-judge official for the day ruled a completed pass for the touchdown.

Wilson led the offense about 25 yards, from the line of scrimmage to Everett, to celebrate the score in an end-zone mosh pit. The crowd that had been gasping earlier was roaring now. Three blasts of an air horn later, practice was over as many fourth quarters have been for Wilson in his career: triumphantly for Seattle’s offense.

More fans today on the berm than yesterday’s season-ticket-holder-only public practice to start #Seahawks training camp. Pete Carroll and some players again came over after practice to NFL-mandated 20 yds away to thank the people.



RB Josh Johnson threw his gloves far to fans. pic.twitter.com/xi1KgPdoZa — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2021

Wagner supports Adams

Adams was wearing orange sneakers instead of black. Otherwise, same for the All-Pro safety Thursday as Wednesday. He watched practice and did not participate in it.

Orange sneakers instead of black today for Jamal Adams. Otherwise same outfit, same situation as yesterday: not practicing. #Seahawks ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/W35Df5i3Uo — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 29, 2021

Adams wants a new contract beyond his ending with the 2021 season. The 25-year-old is likely seeking to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL at $16 million or more per season.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday he thinks the Seahawks will complete Adams’ new deal “soon, very soon.”

Fellow All-Pro Seahawk Bobby Wagner was asked what impact Adams had on Seattle’s defense in 2020. Adams had 9 1/2 sacks blitzing from safety, an NFL single-season record for defensive backs. That was after his trade from the New York Jets for two first-round picks last summer.

“He had an extraordinary impact,” Wagner said. “I think—you guys saw it from practice last year—you saw the energy he brought on the field. And that was one way. Obviously, blitzing, his energy is so contagious it makes you want to step your game up.

“He was somebody we were fortunate to get, fortunate to have. We can’t wait for him to be back there out on the field.

“He’s deserving of everything that he’s looking for. And we as players support him.”

Brown watches again

Duane Brown also repeated his Wednesday on Thursday. The 35-year-old Pro Bowl veteran left tackle who also wants a new contract again watched practice instead of participating.

He again was the only player of the 91 on the field wearing a mask.

Also on day 2...

*The defense controlled the first half of the 11-on-11 scrimmage against the offense.

Ryan Neal, playing a dime, sixth defensive back, deflected Wilson’s pass into the flat that Wagner almost intercepted before he and the ball fell out of bounds.

Smith was forced to throw the ball away toward the fans on the berm 30 yards from the sideline because of pressure by defensive ends Rasheem Green and Aldon Smith and linebacker Burr-Kirven. Cornerback Gavin Heslop broke up Smith’s throw to rookie free-agent wide receiver Cade Johnson deep down the left sideline.

New #Seahawks CB Ahkello Witherspoon tells me he played 4 sports yr round well into teens in Sacramento: soccer outside back, baseball 2B/CF, hoops pt guard, football



TE Gerald Everett: 4x100, 4x400, high/triple jump, shooting guard, OF



Have. Your. Kids. Play. Multiple. Sports. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 29, 2021

*Jason Myers was good on his first four field-goal tries, from 33, 40, 47 and 52 yards. Seattle’s returning kicker then missed consecutive attempts from 55 yards to end that special-teams session.

*Tre Flowers was the first right cornerback in scrimmaging for the day. The team’s starter in 2018 and ‘19 is entering the final year of his rookie contract. D.J. Reed was the first right cornerback Wednesday.

New DE Robert Nkemdiche is so fired up for the second practice of #Seahawks training camp, he’s slamming into Blitz. He’s been a firecracker all spring and summer on the field ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/5e448xevIY — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 29, 2021

Up next

The Seahawks do not have any availability for the media on Friday. The next time for availability and practice is Saturday afternoon.

The players are off Sunday. That’s part of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement for rest time during training camps.