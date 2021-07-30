Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts Houston

Houston Astros (63-40, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (64-38, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (6-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-4, 2.21 ERA, .91 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -118, Astros +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Houston will play on Friday.

The Giants are 33-16 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 60 total runs batted in.

The Astros are 29-20 on the road. Houston is slugging .438 as a unit. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a slugging percentage of .528.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with 79 hits and has 60 RBIs.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 23 home runs and has 61 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.94 ERA

Astros: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (leg), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).