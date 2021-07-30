College-bound North Carolina football player shot to death

A standout high school football player who had signed to play at a North Carolina university has been shot to death, according to a sheriff's office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Marqueise Coleman, 19, of St. Pauls was shot early Thursday, news outlets reported.

The news release said Coleman was taken to UNC Southeastern Medical Center in a private vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

“He was such a good guy, such a great mentor. The kid was just a tremendous human being and what we want student-athletes to aspire to be," said St. Pauls football coach Mike Setzer.

Coleman, who led St. Pauls High School to the state 2-AA high school championship game, had signed to play football at Fayetteville State University as a running back this coming season. For part of last season, Coleman led the state in rushing yards and was among the top five in the nation.

Investigators are interviewing individuals who may have information about Coleman’s slaying, the sheriff's office said.