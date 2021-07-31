FC Dallas secures 2-1 victory over Sporting, Pomykal scores

Paxton Pomykal scored once and Dallas secured a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Pomykal got the scoring started for Dallas (4-7-5) in the third minute, assisted by Ryan Hollingshead. Jesus Ferreira put Dallas up 2-0 in the 51st minute, assisted by Szabolcs Schon.

Johnny Russell put Sporting KC (9-4-3) on the scoreboard in the 85th minute, assisted by Daniel Salloi.

Sporting KC outshot Dallas 13-8, with five shots on goal to four for Dallas.

Jimmy Maurer made four saves for Dallas. Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting KC.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Dallas visits the Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC visits Los Angeles FC.