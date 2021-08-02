Columbus Crew take on DC United in conference play

DC United (6-7-3) vs. Columbus Crew (6-4-6)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -114, DC United +339, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host DC United in a conference matchup.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 3-6-2 on the road. DC United scored 25 goals last season and had 12 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola, Edison Flores (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Donovan Pines.