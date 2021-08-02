Philadelphia Union host Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action

Toronto FC (3-8-5) vs. Philadelphia Union (6-4-7)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -148, Toronto FC +361, Draw +307; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union take on Toronto FC in conference action.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-0-1 at home. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and registered 33 assists.

Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-3-2 on the road. Toronto FC averaged 1.5 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Anthony Fontana (injured), Alvas Powell (injured).

Toronto FC: Ayo Akinola (injured), Auro (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).