Seattle Sounders square off against FC Dallas

FC Dallas (4-7-5) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9-3-5)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -140, FC Dallas +363, Draw +289; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders take on FC Dallas.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home. Seattle scored 52 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

FC Dallas put together a 9-6-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-3 in road matches. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season and had 18 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Cristian Roldan, Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

FC Dallas: Andres Ricaurte, Beni Redzic (injured), Justin Che (injured).