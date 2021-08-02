Brinson’s 1st-inning grand slam helps Marlins beat Mets 6-3

Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson, right, is met by Jesus Aguilar (24) after hitting a grand slam off New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesús Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 6-3 Monday night.

Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored twice for the Marlins, who ended a four-game losing streak after dropping all three games at home to the New York Yankees over the weekend.

Brinson drove a fastball from Tylor Megill into the Mets bullpen in right-center for his fourth homer of the season, and the 4-0 lead matched Miami’s run total from the entire series against the Yankees.

Luzardo (3-4), acquired from the Oakland A's for Starling Marte before the trading deadline, allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out five, walked three and hit a batter.

Down 5-3, New York loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth before Miami reliever Dylan Floro came on and got Brandon Drury on a fielder's choice.

Floro finished with a scoreless ninth after Michael Conforto’s leadoff pinch hit double for his third save in six chances.

Javier Báez limped to the dugout after trying to beat out a grounder to first in the third. Acquired by the Mets from the Chicago Cubs before the deadline, the two-time All-Star nearly collided with Luzardo as both raced to the bag. Báez remained in the game.

Pete Alonso hit his 24th homer, a solo blast in the third, for the Mets.

Brinson had another RBI in the eighth when Miguel Rojas scored on Báez’s throwing error.

The Mets reduced the early deficit, scoring twice in the second. Báez walked, advanced to third on J.D. Davis’ single and raced home on Luzardo’s wild pitch. Drury’s two-out double scored Davis.

Megill (1-1) gave up five runs on six hits in five innings with four strikeouts.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mets acquired RHP Jake Reed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and placed him on the taxi squad. OF Albert Almora was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. ... The Marlins optioned OF Brian Miller to Triple-A Jacksonville to make room for Luzardo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Miguel Castro (health and safety protocols) was placed on the injured list.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernández (right quad strain) will have his second rehab assignment Thursday at Jacksonville. Hernandez will be limited to 60 pitches.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Taijuan Walker (7-5, 3.71 ERA) will start the second game Tuesday. The Marlins have not announced a starter.