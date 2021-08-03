Sports

Rays ace Tyler Glasnow to have Tommy John surgery Wednesday

The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday that will sideline him the rest of this year and possibly all of next season as well.

The team announced the news during Tuesday night's game against Seattle.

Glasnow has been on the injured list since June 15. The 27-year-old right-hander went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts.

The news was not unexpected.

Glasnow visited Dr. Keith Meister last Saturday, at which time Rays manager Kevin Cash said surgery was the likely outcome.

The decision was finalized after a follow-up examination Tuesday.

Tampa Bay began the day leading the AL East by one game over Boston despite having 15 pitchers on the IL.

